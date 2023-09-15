Coin Master: Active free spin links (September 15, 2023)

In Coin Master, spins are critical resources for progression. You use them to get in-game items by activating the virtual slot machine and landing their symbols. The game boasts over 450 villages you must build and explore. Constructing landmarks requires coins obtainable by spinning the apparatus or raiding and attacking neighboring villages.

You also collect cards, play events and tournaments, and raid and attack adjacent villages while exploring the map. However, performing these activities requires spins. There are several ways to obtain them, but redeeming daily links that Moon Active provides is the quickest. With that said, this article offers all active Coin Master links to grab free spins.

All active Coin Master free spin links

Get free spins by redeeming the links below. (Image via Moon Active)

Each link provides 25 or 10 spins accompanied by coins upon redemption. Today’s CM links that offer free spins are listed below:

https://Coin-Master.me/TLbvjy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/wVjqJI - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/Ztyxwl - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/spHixR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/LTPYIn - 25 free spins

Moon Active releases free spin links occasionally on the title's X (formerly Twitter) account and daily on Facebook handles. They also hold an off-game event on the game's official social media pages. It offers a couple of videos or photo puzzles themed around Coin Master, each providing a redeemable link.

Method to redeem Coin Master links for free spins

Tap the green collect button to redeem free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

The redemption process requires little effort, as you get free spins in no time. The only essentials are installing the app on your device and ensuring it has a working internet connection.

Then, search for the links on the game’s official social media accounts or click any from the list above. It will take you to the app and open a dialog box.

You will see the details of freebies associated with the link and a Collect button. Tap on it, claim your free spins and coins, and embark on a journey to explore the map.

There are two details you should consider while redeeming the links. First, the developer offerings only last for two days, after which they no longer provide freebies. Second, players can use each link only once per account.