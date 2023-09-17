Coin Master: Active Free Spin links (September 17, 2023)

Coin Master offers numerous ways to obtain spins. This includes inviting friends, constructing villages, collecting them as daily gifts from the in-game friend list, and more. You can also purchase them from the in-game store. These methods require your time, effort, and money. However, getting spins at no cost is also possible by redeeming daily links.

Moon Active offers them regularly on the game’s official social media handles. Each of them provides spins accompanied by millions of coins upon redemption. This article lists all active Coin Master links that grant free spins on September 17, 2023.

List of all Active Coin Master free spin links

Redeem the below links to get free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all active Coin Master links providing free spins and millions of coins upon being redeemed:

https://Coin-Master.me/eLfHNf - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/fdbQqZ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/sJXcDK - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/DWJZPb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qqJoHm - 10 free spins and millions of coins

These links are part of a daily off-game event called Social Media Raffles. In it, you must answer simple puzzles presented in a video or picture format. Moon Active uploads them daily on Facebook and occasionally on X. You must type out the answer under each post’s comment section.

Out of thousands of participants who gave the correct answer will be eligible for a lucky draw system. The developers then choose a few fortunate individuals and declare them the winners. Each of these gamers will get billions of free coins and thousands of free spins.

Method to Redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green collect button to claim freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you can follow to redeem active links in this idle title:

Install the app on your Android or iOS devices.

Ensure you have an active internet connection.

Click any links from the list above to open the app instantly on your handheld.

Let the app load, after which a dialog box will appear with a green button and reward details of the clicked link.

Tap the green button, claim your free spins, and start your adventure.

However, you must consider a few things while redeeming the above developer offerings. First, use the links as soon as possible because they expire within two days. Lastly, all players can use any particular link only once to get freebies.