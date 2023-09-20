Coin Master: Active free spin links (September 20, 2023)

Moon Active’s popular adventure title, Coin Master, contains gambling mechanics, with a virtual slot machine being at the center of its gameplay. You can obtain almost every in-game item from this device. However, you must use spins to activate the apparatus and get them. There are a variety of ways for you to obtain spins, including purchasing them from the in-app store.

However, it is also possible for you to obtain spins for free. This is all thanks to redeemable links that Moon Active releases regularly. This article lists all active links that provide free spins in the game at no cost.

List of all Coin Master links to get free spins

Redeem daily links and get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Redeem the Coin Master links listed below and claim your free spins for September 20, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/MCjGYM - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/cJrTFt - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FWJdMY -25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/UYdnbg - 25 free spins

Moon Active provides these links through an off-game event, which the developer hosts daily on the title’s social media accounts. The company uploads a few posts containing video or photo puzzles. You can provide your answer under each post.

Moon Active selects a few participants who give the correct answer and uses the lottery system to decide on the winners. Each winner gets billions of free coins and thousands of free spins, apart from other items like Pet Food.

This is an open-to-all contest; Coin Master fans across the globe can participate and win tons of freebies.

Guide to redeeming Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to claim free spins (Image via Moon Active)

The link redemption process is straightforward, requiring little to no effort. Here are the steps you must follow to get free spins in the game from daily links:

Ensure you’ve installed the game on your device.

Connect it to the internet.

Click any link from the list above, which will open the title directly on your device.

A dialog box will appear with a green Collect button.

Hit the button, claim your freebies, and prepare to explore the in-game villages.

It’s worth noting that you can use a link only once per account. Additionally, a link lasts only for two days, so redeem one at the earliest opportunity.