Coin Master: Active free spin links (September 21, 2023)

The popular idle game Coin Master has over 450 villages on its map, and the main goal of the title is to construct and explore them all using coins. You get construction materials by landing a Coin or Coin bag symbol on the virtual slot machine. Landing the pig and hammer symbol on the apparatus and raiding and attacking villages also rewards coins. However, you must use spins to activate the device.

Spins can be obtained from multiple sources, such as inviting friends, playing events, purchasing from the in-app store, and more. However, redeeming daily links is also a way to get them for free without any effort. This article lists all active Coin Master links that offer free spins today.

List of all Coin Master free spin links for today

Get free spins by redeeming daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Each link grants 10 free spins and millions of coins or 25 free spins upon redemption. Here is the list of all active Coin Master links that reward free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/WWNSLz

https://Coin-Master.me/BqgCYb

https://Coin-Master.me/MCjGYM - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/cJrTFt - 25 free spins

Moon Active uploads the links daily on the game’s official Facebook handle and occasionally on X (Twitter). These are offered through daily social media raffles, and winning the contest rewards free spins and coins. You can participate by solving the videos or photo puzzles the developers upload and providing your answer in the comment section under each post.

Every participant who answers correctly will be eligible to win, but only a few players will be selected via a lucky draw system. Although winning solely depends on your luck, this is a great way to get a substantial amount of freebies.

Use these steps to redeem the Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button and claim your freebies (Image via Moon Active)

You have to put in a little effort and spend some time to redeem each daily Coin Master link. Here are the steps you can follow to claim freebies:

Make sure your mobile or tablet has access to a stable internet connection, and if you don't have the app yet, you should install it on your device.

Click any link from the above list, and this will open the app instantly.

Let the game load its resources, after which a dialog box pops up.

This contains details of rewards associated with the link and a green Collect button.

Tap the button, get your freebies, and start building your villages. However, you must redeem the links above within two days, after which they expire.