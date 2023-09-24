Coin Master: Active free spin links (September 24, 2023)

In Coin Master, your objective is to build and explore various locations inspired by real-life and fictional places. To earn coins in-game, you must raid or attack villages. However, you must also protect your own towns by using shields. The game also features pets such as Foxy, Rhino, and Tiger that buff raiding, defending, and attacking.

However, obtaining all items and performing every activity requires spins and activating the virtual slot machine. While you can grind for them, they can also be obtained by redeeming daily links. This article lists all active daily Coin Master links to get freebies.

Redeem the below-listed links to get Coin Master free spins

Moon Active drops free spin links on Coin Master’s official social media accounts, such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). Redeeming the links will get you free spins, often with millions of free coins. Here are all the active links that provide free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/ivzUCH - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/eEqjfg - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/jwRPIK - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/NnCMdM - 25 free spins

Moon Active holds social media raffles, an off-game competition where fans from across the globe can participate. The developers upload two to three simple puzzles in a video or photo format. You must crack these riddles and provide an answer under each post’s comment section.

Out of those correct answers, Moon Active chooses a few winners through a lucky draw system. All winners get thousands of free spins, billions of coins, and other featured rewards.

Steps to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to claim free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

You can effortlessly redeem the daily links in this idle title. It only requires a few taps and an active internet connection. Here are the steps that lead to freebies:

Ensure you’ve installed the app on your mobile device.

Click the links from the above list one after another.

Every link you click opens the app instantly on your phone.

You will see a dialog box appear. It details the rewards associated with links and a green Collect button.

Tap the button and claim your freebies.

However, you must use the developer offerings within two days. Additionally, all players can redeem each link only once per account.