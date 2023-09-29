Coin Master: Active free spin links (September 29, 2023)

Coin Master, Moon Active's adventure-themed idle title, has over 450 villages on its map. The game requires you to attack or raid opponents’ villages and obtain coins as loot. You can use a wide variety of pets for this endeavor, such as Foxy, which grants extra rewards from the raid, or Tiger, which offers bonus coins while attacking.

Coin Master's gameplay centers around spins that activate a slot machine. This apparatus grants important in-game items. You can get spins via numerous methods that demand time and active involvement. However, you can also get them without breaking a sweat using daily links.

This article lists all free spin links for September 29, 2023.

Use links to get free spins in Coin Master

Every Coin Master link listed below will provide you with 25 or 10 free spins upon redemption. Here are all active links that offer free spins as of September 29, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/NYXMgD - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/uvLkJg - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ZVzrpZ - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/TbizEP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/lDFYgc - 25 free spins

Moon Active regularly takes to its social media accounts (particularly X or Twitter and Facebook) to release daily free spin links. These links are part of a daily social media raffle, an off-game competition featuring puzzles in a video or photo format. To enter, you can simply type in your guess under each post’s comment section.

Thousands of fans worldwide participate in the raffle daily. Moon Active chooses a few individuals who give the correct answer and picks the winners through a lucky draw system. Each winning candidate gets millions of coins and thousands of spins as rewards.

Method to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to claim free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Before redeeming Coin Master links, you must install the game on your mobile phone, which should have an active and fast internet connection. Then, all you need to do is search for links on the title’s social media accounts (or use the ones listed above). When you find one, click on it.

Every link you click on will open the game on your device. After the title loads all resources, it will display a dialog box containing details of the rewards associated with the link.

You will also see a green Collect button. Tap on it, and all applicable freebies appear on your in-game profile.