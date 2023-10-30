Coin Master: Active links for free spins (October 30, 2023)

Coin Master, a casual adventure title for Android and iOS devices, has been developed by Israeli company Moon Active. It is one of the most popular and highest-grossing mobile games since its release in 2015. You must obtain coins and build over 500 villages to beat the game’s content. The coins are obtainable by spinning the virtual slot machine and landing its symbols.

You can also get them by attacking and raiding adjacent villages after landing hammer and pig symbols on the apparatus. However, every activity requires spins, which are available for purchase or earned through various methods. They are also obtainable by redeeming daily free spin links. This article provides all Coin Master free links taht provide free spins on October 30, 2023.

Coin Master links for free spins on October 30, 2023

Moon Active releases links on the title's official social media accounts (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active releases Coin Master free spin links occasionally on the game’s official X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook handle. You can get free spins by redeeming them, and some also grant millions of free coins.

Here are all Coin Master links that bestow free spins on October 30, 2023:

https://coin-master.me/HALLOWEEN_35SPINS - 35 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/xMwwXu -

https://Coin-Master.me/kGFqmN - 25 free spins

coin-master.me/HALLOWEEN_30SPINS - 30 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/uvUEsa - 25 free spins

You must use the above developer offerings as soon as possible to claim freebies. This is because they remain valid only for 48 hours and do not provide free rewards afterward. Moreover, you can’t use any particular link more than once to get free spins and coins.

Method to redeem free spins from Coin Master links

Hit the green Collect button to get freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming daily links is like walking in a park in this idle title. To initiate the process, you must first connect your Android or iOS device to a stable internet connection. Then, install the app on your handheld and link your Facebook account, creating an in-game profile.

Next, search for a link on the title’s social media accounts or use the ones above. This will open the app immediately on your mobile, displaying a dialog box detailing the rewards associated with each link and a green Collect button. You must tap the button, and all applicable freebies will appear on your in-game profile.