Coin Master: All active free spin links (November 22, 2023)

While playing Coin Master, the number of spins you have determines how fast you progress. This idle title’s gameplay centers around spins, and you'll need them to obtain in-game and action items. You tap the big red Spin button below the virtual slot machine and land on a resource's symbol to get it. Coins, spins, shields, attacking or raiding opportunities, and more items are obtainable from this apparatus.

You can get spins through various means, such as earning extra shields, playing events and tournaments, purchasing them with real money, and more. Obtaining them for free is also possible by redeeming daily links from the developers at Moon Active.

This article lists all Coin Master free spin links active on November 22, 2023, and a guide to redeeming them.

Coin Master links for free spins on November 22, 2023

Get free spins daily by redeeming links (Image via Moon Active)

Free spin links can be found every day on Coin Master’s official social media accounts. Moon Active uploads several posts with puzzles in a video or photo format daily, and you can find links in the posts’ captions. Each link provides 25 or 15 free spins, and some also grant millions of free coins upon redemption.

Here are all the links providing freebies on November 22, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/HEYdXp - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/IVHzhK - 15 free spins and millions of free coins

Coin-Master.me/DQACfL - 15 free spins and millions of free coins

https://Coin-Master.me/Umxhpd - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FGecOP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/yIJHMI - 25 free spins

Method to redeem links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming daily links is a straightforward process in this mobile title. The requirements are an active internet connection, having the app installed on your mobile device, and creating an in-game profile by linking your Facebook account. You can then follow the steps below to get freebies from links:

Tap the links from the list above one after another on your mobile device.

Clicking on a link should immediately redirect you to the app.

After loading all resources, you will see a dialog box containing details of rewards associated with each link.

The box also includes a green Collect button.

Tap the button, claim your freebies, and enjoy your adventure.

That concludes our free spin links for November 22, 2023. Check out more Coin Master guides here and follow Sportskeeda to stay updated on the gaming world.