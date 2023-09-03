Coin Master: All active free spin links (September 3, 2023)

Coin Master is an idle title that features a virtual machine as a source for all in-game items, such as coins, spins, and more. The apparatus activates with spins, a crucial in-game resource you need to progress. You can purchase them from the in-app store or by building villages, waiting for an hour, and more. Developer Moon Active also provides daily links with free spins upon redemption.

This method requires no effort and is the most reliable for free spins. That said, this article lists all active Coin Master free spin links for September 3, 2023.

List of all active Coin Master links for free spins (September 3, 2023)

Redeem the links, obtain free spins, and get started for the day. (Image via Moon Active)

Get Coin Master free spins on September 3, 2023, by redeeming the below-listed links:

https//Coin-Master.me/dDnHQE -

https://Coin-Master.me/eGDRhC -

https://Coin-Master.me/tniWpN -

https://Coin-Master.me/sKfLGw - 25 free spins

Moon Active holds an off-game event called social media raffles, where players can participate. Any participant who wins gets billions of free coins and thousands of free spins on their profile. On the title’s official Facebook and X handles, you will find a themed photo and video puzzle. You can find the links on these posts with puzzles.

Crack the puzzles and type your answer in each post’s comment section. Out of those correct answers, Moon Active picks a few winners through a lottery system.

You can also play daily in-game events that reward free spins, coins, and other resources for collecting a specific number of items. Additionally, you can participate in daily tournaments, rank higher, and obtain free spins as rewards.

Method to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green collect button and claim your freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

The link redemption method in this mobile idle title is quite simple. Install the app on your device with an active internet connection.

Then, click any active links from the list above to open the app instantly on your device. After the app loads up, you will see all rewards associated with the links in a dialog box. Tapping a green collect button will get you freebies.

Redeem these links as soon as possible, as they expire after two days. Remember, players can use any particular link only once.