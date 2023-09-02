Coin Master: All active free spin links (September 2, 2023)

Developer Moon Active regularly posts free spin links on Coin Master's social media handles. Redeeming them is the quickest and most reliable way to get free spins at no cost. These links are part of an off-game event that happens daily on Facebook and every alternate day on X. Spins are crucial in-game resources, and having enough of them ensures smooth progression in the title.

This article provides a list of all active Coin Master free spin links for September 2, 2023.

All Coin Master links for free spins on September 2, 2023

Moon Active uploads daily spin links on the title's official Facebook and X handles (Image via Moon Active)

Each daily Coin Master link grants a sizable amount of free coins and spins to help you get started in the game. You can find all active links to get free spins on September 2, 2023, below:

https://Coin-Master.me/sKfLGw - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/MzRKUm - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/tElwWF - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/eXpEnD - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Besides these links, there are several other ways to earn free spins. They are as follows:

Play events: Moon Active holds at least one event daily in the game. The event usually tasks you with collecting themed items. Each milestone offers several in-game items, including spins, as rewards.

Participate in tournaments: Moon Active also holds tournaments daily. Ranking higher in these competitions by collecting specific items also rewards spins.

Complete building a village: This idle title has over 400 villages. Clearing each village provides completion rewards, including chests, free coins, and spins.

Wait for an hour: You can get five spins by waiting an hour until your inventory becomes full.

Earn additional shields: Every extra shield you earn more than your holding capacity converts into spins.

How to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the Redeem button to collect free spins from the links (Image via Moon Active)

Install Coin Master on your mobile device, which should have an active internet connection. Click on any link from the list above to open the game on your device.

A dialog box will appear after the title loads its resources. You will see details of rewards associated with the links and a Collect button in the box. Tap the button to claim the freebies.

There are certain things to note before you redeem links. All links only last for two days, so you should redeem them at the earliest opportunity. Additionally, you can only use a link once per account.