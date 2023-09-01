Coin Master: All working free spin links (September 1, 2023)

Spins in Coin Master are crucial resources that activate a slot machine, which provides every action and item in the title. They are obtainable via various means. To get them, you can invite friends, upgrade your in-game level, or earn them passively. Additionally, events, tournaments, and completing card sets also grant spins as rewards.

However, spins can also be acquired without any effort. All you need to do is redeem the daily links that developer Moon Active releases on the game’s official social media accounts.

This article provides a list of active Coin Master free spins links for September 1, 2023, and a step-by-step guide to redeem them.

Use the following Coin Master links to obtain free spins on September 1, 2023

Redeem the following Coin Master links to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

You can claim free spins in Coin Master from the links below on September 1, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/MzRKUm - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/tElwWF - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/eXpEnD - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/EpMgRv - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ioZcKs - 10 free spins and millions of coins

You can find these daily free spin links on the title's official Facebook and X handles. Redeeming each link will provide you with 25 or 10 free spins and millions of coins.

These links are part of a social media competition open to all fans. Moon Active uploads a video and one photo on social media, which contains a puzzle based on the game.

Thousands of fans participate in the contest daily and enter their answer in each post’s comment section. Out of those who provide the correct answers, a few participants will be chosen as winners through a lucky draw system.

Moon Active sends billions of coins, thousands of free spins, and other rewards to the winners’ in-game profiles. Even though your chance of winning is slim, and it all entirely depends on luck, this is the best way to win a sizable amount of free spins at once.

A step-by-step guide to redeem Coin Master links

Click on this Collect button to claim free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these steps to use the above links and claim freebies:

Install the game on your device.

Make sure the device has an active internet connection.

Click on any of the links on the list above. This will open the game instantly on your device.

A dialog box will appear with a Collect button and details about the rewards associated with the link.

Tap the button and enjoy your free spins.

You must redeem every link as soon as possible. This is because these links expire after two days and do not provide free spins after that. Moreover, each player can redeem the links only once per Coin Master account.