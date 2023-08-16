Coin Master: All active free spins links (August 16, 2023)

Coin Master links provide free spins without you needing to put in any effort. There are a couple of links to get freebies every day. The developers at Moon Active have been providing them since the game's release, and this helps every player get through the day. Spins are the crucial in-game resources in this idle title since the core gameplay revolves around using them to activate the virtual slot machine.

The slot machine provides everything crucial to progress and beat the game, including coins, which you can use to finish villages and explore over 450 villages. This article lists all active links providing free spins on August 16, 2023, and the steps to claim them.

Use these links to get Coin Master free spins on August 16, 2023

Moon Active provides daily redeemable links to get Coin Master free spins (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem these links to get free spins on August 16, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/kvtuoc - 10 free spins and 4.5 billion coins

https://Coin-Master.me/XSUxNT - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qCTEfn - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/OEQqEa - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rFyqyl - 25 free spins

Moon Active releases these links on the Coin Master’s official Facebook and Twitter handles as a part of daily social media contests. The competition is an open event that any fan can participate in. Moon Active uploads a couple of posts that present video or photo puzzles to fans. They must solve the puzzle and give their answer in each puzzle post’s comment section.

Moon Active then chooses a few winners through a lottery system. These players gets free coins, free spins, and other featured items as rewards. If you’re feeling lucky, you can participate in the contest and get a sizable number of free spins.

Besides links, you can get free spins in a number of ways. Some of the best ways are listed below:

Invite your friends to play the game together

Request spins from your in-game team members

Collect spins as a daily gift from your in-game friend list

Finish your village, level up, and earn spins as a completion reward

Earn extra shields

Wait for an hour

Play daily in-game events or tournaments

Steps to redeem the Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to get freebies from the links in Coin Master (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these easy steps to redeem the free spins links of Coin Master:

Make sure you install the app and your mobile is connected to the internet.

Click any link from the list above to open the app instantly on your device.

Wait until the app loads all its resources and tap the green Collect button to get all freebies on your profile.

Each link is redeemable only once per account. They also expire after two days, so you should use the links to get freebies as soon as possible.