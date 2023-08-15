Coin Master: All free spins links (August 15, 2023)

Free spins in Coin Master can be obtained in various ways. For starters, you can play the game and earn them as level-up rewards by building villages. However, you'll need another in-game resource, coins, to build these villages. You can get coins by landing their symbol on the virtual slot machine, but you'll once again need spins to activate the apparatus.

Spins are available at the in-app store for purchase using real-world money. The price starts at $2.14 for 30 spins. However, Moon Active also provides daily links containing free spins. This article lists all Coin Master free spins links for August 15, 2023.

List of all Coin Master links providing free spins on August 15, 2023

Moon Active provides daily free links that reward free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master links are released by Moon Active on the title's official social media handles. You can find a bunch of them every day on Facebook. Moon Active uploads these links with a post containing a photo or video puzzle. The puzzles are part of a daily social media contest that rewards winners with a substantial number of free coins and spins.

If you want to participate in the Coin Master daily social media contests, solve the simple puzzles and type your answer in the comment section. Each post has thousands of comments every day, and Moon Active selects a few lucky winners from those who gave the correct answer.

Here is the list of all Coin Master free spins links for August 15, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/OEQqEa

https://Coin-Master.me/rFyqyl

https://Coin-Master.me/Jszuwj - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/whtaUA - 25 free spins

Apart from redeemable links and participating in daily social media contests, this idle title offers many other ways to obtain spins. Some of these include inviting your friends to play the title, requesting from team members, collecting daily gifts from the in-game friend list, building your village, and leveling up.

The best way to get a substantial amount of free spins is by playing the daily events and tournaments. You can play at least one event daily, which usually tasks you with collecting event-exclusive items. Every time you reach a collection milestone unique to an event, it grants various in-game items, including free spins. You will also get a certain number of rewards depending on the rank you achieve in tournaments.

Steps to redeem the Coin Master link

Tap the collect button to get freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps to redeem the links above and claim freebies:

Install the app on your handheld.

Make sure you have an active internet connection, and click on a link from the list above.

The app will instantly open on your device. After it fully loads, tap the green Collect button, as shown in the picture.

You will get all free spins associated with the link.

It's important to note that each link only lasts for two days, so you should redeem them at the earliest opportunity. Additionally, any particular link is redeemable only once per account.