Coin Master: All active links for daily free spins (June 30, 2023)

Coin Master players have multiple ways to acquire spins, like grinding through the game every day or performing certain activities. Level-up rewards, events, and tournaments are some of the best methods to obtain spins. The title's gameplay revolves around using spins to activate the slot machine. Spins are important as they keep the slot machine running.

Like other mobile games, developer Moon Active provides freebies to fans. However, it does things differently. The company posts daily links on Coin Master’s official social media accounts like Twitter and Facebook. Upon redeeming them, players will get free spins.

Coin Master links for daily free spins (June 30, 2023)

Moon Active hosts social media contests on Coin Master's official Facebook and Twitter accounts daily. The developer uploads photos or video puzzles for participants to solve. Any player can take part by typing out their answers in the comment section.

Moon Active chooses a few participants from those who entered the correct answer (via a lucky draw) and announces the winners, who get free coins, spins, and other valuable resources.

On each post containing puzzles, Moon Active provides a link that offers free spins for everyone. Listed below are all the active links to earn free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/xGrmZa - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/yBCcDs - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/VzpCDv - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/AkQNBT - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/pJrsBd - 25 free spins

These links are redeemable only once per account. Furthermore, they expire in two days, so you should consider redeeming them immediately.

Redeeming these links is simple. Firstly, install Coin Master on your mobile device. Then, click on a link from the above list. It will open the game on your phone. After it fully loads, tap the Collect button in the dialog box that appears. You will then receive all applicable rewards from the link.

You can also buy spins, coins, and other items from the in-game store. To do so, head to the Main Menu and tap the shop icon.

Here is the price list of spins in the shop:

30 Spins: $2.19

90 Spins: $5.51

260 Spins: $13.26

525 spins: $22.12

1,600 spins: $55.33

3,600 spins: $110.69

To earn more free spins, you can also finish a village, invite friends, compete in tournaments, and participate in events. There is always at least one event taking place in Coin Master. The details can be found in the icons under the Main Menu button.

Poll : 0 votes