Coin Master links for free spins (June 29, 2023)

Coin Master is an idle mobile title developed by Moon Active for Android and iOS devices. It features a slot machine as the source of all resources. Spinning the machine generates random in-game items or actions. You'll receive opportunities to raid or attack opponents' villages by landing on their respective symbols on the machine. Your task is to build and unlock all 472 villages in the game to become the ultimate Coin Master.

Spins are the pivotal resources that activate the slot machine. Every player can store up to a maximum of 50 spins in their inventory at a given time. There are numerous ways to actively earn spins in the game, but you can also just wait for an hour to get five spins. Fortunately, the developers also provide redeemable links containing free spins. This article lists all updated links for June 29, 2023.

Coin Master: Updated links for free spins (June 29, 2023)

Moon Active typically uploads photo or video puzzles on the game's Official Facebook and Twitter accounts. They are a part of social media contests that the developers hold daily. Winning them also rewards free coins, spins, and other valuable resources.

On each post containing a puzzle, Moon Active also posts a link that offers freebies. You should consider redeeming them as soon as possible because they expire after two days. Additionally, each player can redeem a link only once per account. That said, here are all the updated links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/AkQNBT - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/pJrsBd - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ChqXYP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ojndZP - 25 free spins

Redeeming links in Coin Master is a cakewalk. You only need to have the app installed on your smartphone and have access to an active internet connection. You can then click on a link from the list above. This will open the app on your device, and after the game loads, a dialog box will appear with details of the rewards you're going to receive. You can then tap the green Collect button to add all the valuable resources to your profile.

It's important to note that the links above do not work on PC.

You can also try your luck in the social media contests to earn free spins. Enter the contest by typing out your answer to the puzzle in the comment section under the post. Moon Active selects a few winners from the list of participants via a lucky draw, and the winners get free spins, coins, chests, and other items.

Apart from this, you can also earn free spins by performing several activities in Coin Master. Some of them include inviting friends, finishing villages, completing card sets, and more. Participating in the daily in-game Coin Master events and completing specific tasks will also reward spins and other items. You can even compete in tournaments to receive a gift box that contains spins if you rank high on the leaderboards.

