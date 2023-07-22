Coin Master: All Active Links for Free Spins (July 22, 2023)

Coin Master is a single-player adventure title developed by Moon Active for Android and iOS devices. It has become widely popular due to its addictively entertaining gameplay. The game features a virtual slot machine that provides valuable resources upon landing on symbols. However, the apparatus requires spins to work.

Spins are a core gameplay element in Coin Master, and there are many ways to obtain them. However, the quickest and most reliable way to do so is through the daily redeemable links that Moon Active releases. This article lists all active free spins links for July 22, 2023.

All Coin Master free spins links (July 22, 2023)

Redeeming daily links is the best way to obtain free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active hosts daily contests on Coin Master’s official social media accounts like Twitter and Facebook. Every day, the developer posts a couple of photos or videos containing puzzles themed around the title.

You will find a redeemable link on each of these posts. These links bestow a sizable amount of free spins and other items. With that said, here is the list of all active free spins links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/Iudfci - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/dGiUnl - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/PvmJkM - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/sJoisj - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/JquwVH - 25 free spins

These links only last for two days, so use them to get freebies as soon as possible. It’s also important to note that users can redeem them only once per account.

How to redeem Coin Master links

Coin Master links are easy to redeem. Upon finding a link, you can follow these steps to redeem it:

Install the app on your device. Make sure you have an active internet connection. Click on any active link from the list above. This will redirect you to the app on your phone. After the app fully loads, you will see a dialog box featuring the rewards associated with the link. Tap the Collect button in the box to transfer all applicable freebies to your profile.

How to get Coin Master Free Spins

There are several ways to get more spins (Image via Moon Active)

There are several ways to get more free spins in the game. Here is a list of some of the best ways to obtain them:

Inviting friends

Collecting daily gifts from the friend list

Requesting from team members

Building villages and leveling up

Completing Card Sets

Earning additional shields

Participating in events

Ranking higher in in-game tournaments

You can also purchase spins from the in-game store. On the Main Screen, click the Main Menu button (three horizontal lines). Then, tap the shop icon to enter the store. Coins, chests, pet food, and pet XP are also available for purchase.