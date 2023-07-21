Coin Master free spins links for today (July 21, 2023)

Coin Master free spins are obtainable from the daily links provided by the developers at Moon Active. They post a few links on the title’s Facebook and Twitter handles that you can use to receive free rewards. Spins are crucial in-game resources because they activate the virtual slot machine. After landing on their respective symbols, you get in-game and action items from the apparatus.

The Coin Master slot machine provides opportunities to raid and attack neighboring villages to earn coins. You can use these coins to build and explore over 450 villages based on real-life and fictional locations. That said, this article lists all Coin Master free spins links for July 21, 2023, and the steps to redeem them.

All Coin Master free spins links (July 21, 2023)

Moon Active provides daily redeemable links that reward free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master free spins links are part of an off-game daily social media contest. Moon Active posts a couple of videos or photo puzzles themed around Coin Master, and you can find links on these posts that offer free coins, spins, and other valuable resources.

That said, here is the list of all active Coin Master free spins links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/PvmJkM - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/sJoisj - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/JquwVH - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/voPUBI - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/aaebCs - 25 free spins

Each Coin Master player can use any code only once to claim free spins. Moreover, they expire after two days, so you should consider them redeeming at the earliest opportunity.

How to redeem Coin Master free spins links

Steps to redeem free spins links (Image via Plarium)

You can redeem Coin Master daily links without breaking a sweat. It’s a straightforward process that only requires an active internet connection and for you to have Coin Master installed on your device.

You can then click on any active links from the list above. This will open Coin Master directly on your handheld. After the game fully loads, you will see a dialog box on the screen. Tap the green Collect button in the dialog box to add all freebies to your profile.

What are the ways to get more free spins?

There are various ways to get Coin Master free spins (Image via Moon Active)

You can earn more free spins by performing various activities in this idle title. Completing villages and card sets, participating in events, competing in tournaments, inviting friends, and earning additional shields are some of the best ways to get your hands on them. You can also make requests to your team members and collect daily gifts from your in-game friend list for free spins.

Apart from this, participating in the daily social media contests mentioned above is another great way to get spins regularly. Crack the puzzle and type your answer under each post’s comment section to enter the contest. Moon Active chooses a few lucky winners from those who've provided the correct answer, and the winners will get free coins and free spins as rewards.