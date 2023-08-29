Coin Master: All free spin links (August 29, 2023)

Spins play an essential role in Coin Master's adventure-themed gameplay. They help you get in-game and action items by landing their symbols on the slot machine (which can only be activated using spins). You can earn coins, attacking or raiding opportunities, spins, and more using this apparatus. The objective of this idle title is to build over 400 villages inspired by real-life and fictional locations. Since spins are such a valuable resource in the game, Moon Active, the game's developers, offer various methods to obtain them.

For example, playing events or tournaments, landing the lightning bolt symbol on the apparatus, inviting friends, and completing villages are all great ways to obtain spins. They can even be purchased from the in-app store using real money. However, you also have the option of redeeming daily links to get them without much effort or grinding. This article lists all free spin links for August 29, 2023.

Redeem the links below to get free spins on August 29, 2023 (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active releases daily Coin Master links on the titles' official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handles. Each provides 25 or 10 free spins and millions of coins upon redemption.

https://Coin-Master.me/WrboGk - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/uJJFDA - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/fcURbx - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HKwVOJ - 25 free spins

The links are part of a daily off-game event that Moon Active holds on Coin Master’s official social media accounts. The contest features a couple of videos or photo puzzles themed around this idle title. You'll have to crack the puzzle and enter your answer in each post’s comment section. Out of the participants who answer correctly, Moon Active declares a few winners through a lottery system.

The winners get free coins, spins, and other featured rewards on their in-game profiles. Although winning depends entirely on luck, you should definitely try to get spins this way.

How do you redeem Coin Master links?

Tap the collect button to claim free spins from daily Coin Master links (Image via Moon Active)

The redemption process in this adventure title is straightforward. Install the app on your mobile device and make sure that is is connected to the internet. Then, click on any active link from the list above. This should instantly open the app on your device.

Wait for the app to load its resources, after which a dialog box will appear detailing the rewards associated with the link. Tap the Collect button in this box to claim freebies and resume your adventure.

However, there are several things to consider before redeeming the links. For instance, the links are only valid for two days, after which they expire. Additionally, you can only use a link once.