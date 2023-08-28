Coin Master: Updated free spin links (August 28, 2023)

Coin Master gameplay involves gambling mechanics centered around a virtual slot machine. The apparatus provides valuable resources upon landing their symbols. However, you can only activate the device using spins, which are a core gameplay element you need to progress in the game. You earn the resource through various methods, including building a village, completing card sets, and more.

Alternatively, spins can be purchased from the in-app store using real-world money. You can also earn them without spending a dime and with minimal effort by redeeming the daily links that Moon Active releases. This article lists all updated free spins links for August 28, 2023.

Use these links to get free Coin Master spins on August 28, 2023

All updated Coin Master free spins links to get freebies on August 28, 2023 (Image via Moon Active)

Each link grants you 25 or 10 free spins and a million coins. You can find them daily on the title’s Official X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook handles. Redeem the links below to claim free spins on August 28, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/fcURbx - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HKwVOJ - 25 free spins

https//Coin-Master.me/gPzDWc - 10 free spins and million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/cjsTMP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HXStTg - 10 free spins and million coins

Moon Active uploads a couple of posts on their social media handles that feature videos or photo puzzles themed around the game. You can participate by providing your answer under each post’s comment section.

Moon Active will then select a few participants who answer correctly using a lucky draw system. Each winner gets tons of items as rewards, including free spins, coins, and other items on their in-game profile.

How do you redeem Coin Master links?

Tap the green collect button to redeem free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming daily Coin Master links is an easy task. First, download and install this idle title on your mobile device. Then, make sure that it has access to a working internet connection.

You can then click any of the active links from the list above. This will open the app instantly on your smartphone or tablet. After the app loads all its resources, you will see a dialog box detailing the rewards associated with the link. Tap the green Collect button in the box to claim your free spins.

It is important to note that the links are only valid for two days. Because of this, you are advised to redeem them as soon as possible. Additionally, you can use a particular link only once.