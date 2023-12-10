Coin Master: All free spin links (December 10, 2023)

Coin Master is one of the highest-grossing mobile adventure games developed by Moon Active. It features a virtual slot machine that grants all the resources needed to progress. However, you require spins to trigger the apparatus. Your main objective is to explore over 500 villages by constructing them with coins. While building, you can play in various events and tournaments, collect card sets, and more.

Whatever activity you intend to perform requires using spins. Moon Active offers multiple ways to get spins, including purchasing them from the in-app store. You can also get them without any money or effort by redeeming daily links. This article provides all Coin Master free spin links for December 10, 2023.

List of all links that grant Coin Master free spins on December 10, 2023

Get free spins by redeeming daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master links are sources for daily free spins. Moon Active posts redeemable links on the title’s official Facebook and X handles, and you can obtain up to 100 free spins and millions of coins each day.

Here are all links actively providing free spins on December 10, 2023:

Coin-Master.me/xmhtnd - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/jAVqzT - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ICAcfS - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/XcxRpc - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/TDLvRV - 25 free spins

The above links expire after 48 days, so redeem them at the earliest opportunity. Moreover, all players can use them to claim free spins and coins only once per account.

Steps to redeem links for free spins in Coin Master

Tap the green Collect button and get free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

The redemption process is very easy in this mobile idle title. You can redeem the links and get freebies with a few clicks. You must ensure you’ve activated the internet connection on your device and created an in-game profile by linking your Facebook account to the app. Then, follow the below-listed steps:

Visit the title’s official social media accounts for links, or click the ones from the above list one after another.

Every link redirects you to the app installed on your mobile device.

Let the app load all the resources, displaying a dialog box on the main screen.

It contains the details of the rewards associated with the links and a green Collect button.

Tap the button and all the free rewards appear on your in-game profile.

That concludes our Coin Master free spins guide for December 10, 2023.