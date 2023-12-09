Coin Master: Active free spin links (December 9, 2023)

The Coin Master developers at Moon Active hold multiple daily in-game events and tournaments that reward spins, coins, and other featured items. They also conduct an off-game event on the title’s social media accounts on Facebook and X. This event is called a social media raffle and features two to three video or photo puzzles for fans to solve. You can find links that bestow free spins on such posts.

Redeeming the links grants up to 100 free spins, often with millions of coins. This article lists all the Coin Master links that bestow free spins on December 9, 2023, and a guide on the steps required to redeem them.

Get free spins by redeeming the Coin Master links below

Get free spins by redeeming daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Listed below are all the links you can redeem to get free spins and coins:

https://Coin-Master.me/XcxRpc - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/TDLvRV - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/OZRZzS - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/mriHxK - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/WNOcUT - 25 free spins

The links above are just one of the ways to get free spins. You can invest your time and obtain this in-game item for free through multiple methods. Here are some of the best ways to get spins in the game:

Construct villages and level up.

Collect spins daily as gifts from your in-game friends.

Gather nine cards and complete card sets.

Invite friends to play the game together.

Land lightning bolt symbols on the machine.

Play events and complete the tasks.

Participate in tournaments and rank higher on the leaderboard.

Go to your team and request spins from the team members.

You can also participate in the social media raffle and get a chance to win thousands of spins and billions of coins for free. Type the correct answer to the puzzles under each post’s comment section. Moon Active takes note of the participants who answered correctly and uses a lucky draw system to declare a few winners. Although winning depends upon luck, the rewards are substantial.

Method to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button and claim free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the steps below to get freebies from the links:

Ensure the mobile device where you play the game has an active internet connection.

Create your in-game profile by connecting your Facebook account to the app.

Click a link from the list above.

The link will open the app instantly on your device.

A dialog box will appear on the main screen after the app launches successfully.

The box details the rewards of each link and a green Collect button.

Claim the freebies by tapping the Collect button.

That concludes our Coin Master free spins links for December 9, 2023, and a guide to redeem them.