Coin Master: All free spins links for December 8, 2023

Coin Master is one of the most downloaded mobile games, with over 100 million downloads in the Play Store. It features adventure-themed gameplay where you must build and upgrade your villages, after which you unlock more. The villages are inspired by real-life locations from around the world and some fictional ones. This idle title offers over 500 villages on its map, each containing five landmarks to construct.

You must use spins and activate the virtual slot machine to get the in-game items that help you perform actions in the game. Moon Active offers many ways to obtain spins, but redeeming daily links grants free spins without you having to spend money. This article lists all links that grant Coin Master spins for free on December 8, 2023.

Redeem the links below to get Coin Master free spins on December 8, 2023

Get free spins by redeeming daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active holds many in-game events and tournaments that feature generous rewards to keep fans engaged. They also host an online event on the title’s official Facebook and X handles called social media raffles. The event is open to all, and fans from around the world participate in it.

Moon Active typically uploads a post containing simple video or photo puzzles. To enter the contest, you need to type out your answer under each post’s comment section. Those who give the correct answer become eligible for a lucky draw, and Moon Active selects a few winners.

You can find daily links each passing day on such posts with puzzles that provide free spins upon redemption. Here are all links actively providing freebies on December 8, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/OZRZzS - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/mriHxK - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/WNOcUT - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/wUoPPD - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/nAJjQr - 25 free spins

You must redeem the Coin Master links above within 48 hours because they expire after that time frame and will not provide freebies. Moreover, you can redeem any particular link only once.

Method to get freebies from Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button and claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Here's how you can get free Coin Master spins from links:

Ensure that your device is connected to the internet and create an in-game profile by linking your Facebook profile.

Tap a link from the list above, and it should immediately open the app on your mobile device.

After the app loads all its resources, it will display a dialog box with the details of the freebies associated with the link. This box will also have a green Collect button.

You can tap the button, claim the freebies, and start unlocking villages in the game.

That concludes our Coin Master free spins guide for December 8, 2023.