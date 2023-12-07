Coin Master: All links for free spins (December 7, 2023)

You can get up to 100 free spins in Coin Master by redeeming daily links released by Moon Active. The developer hosts a contest on the title’s X and Facebook accounts almost every day. It requires you to solve video or photo puzzles and give your answer in the comment section. Each puzzle post contains links that provide free spins upon redemption.

This article provides a complete list of all Coin Master links offering free spins on December 7, 2023.

Get free spins on December 7, 2023, by redeeming Coin Master links

You can redeem links each passing day to get up to 100 free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all active Coin Master links providing free spins on December 7, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/wUoPPD -

https://coin-master.me/3T8T6KX -

https://Coin-Master.me/nAJjQr -

https://Coin-Master.me/NobmHf - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/UttxDM - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/kFBMzj - 25 free spins

You must redeem all these links within 48 hours. You must also remember that a link can only be used once per account.

There are many other ways to get free spins without spending a penny at the in-app store. Some of the best methods are listed below:

Earn more shields than the inventory’s capacity. They convert into spins.

Complete the villages and level up.

Complete a card set and earn spins as rewards.

Collect spins as daily gifts from the in-game friend list.

Request from your team members.

Play events and tournaments and complete the tasks.

Way to get free spins from daily Moon Active links

Tap the green Collect button and claim all freebies (Image via Moon Active)

You only need a few clicks to redeem daily links for this idle title. Firstly, ensure your mobile device has an active internet connection. Link the game to your Facebook account to create a profile. Then, follow these steps:

Click one of the links listed above. This will open the title on your device.

Let the game load all its resources. A dialog box will soon appear on the main screen. It will have all the details about the rewards of the link, as well as a green Collect button.

Tap the button and claim all applicable freebies.

With all the rewards in your account, you can resume your journey in Coin Master.