Coin Master is one of the most-played mobile games worldwide, with over 100 million downloads. It is an idle title whose gameplay centers around using spins to activate the slot machine. The apparatus provides an attacking or raiding opportunity, coins, spins, and more that help you progress in the game. You must land on the symbols of in-game and action items on the machine to get them.

You can farm spins by constructing villages and leveling up, playing events and tournaments, purchasing them from the in-app store using real money, and more. However, these methods require constant grinding and spending money. This article helps you get Coin Master spins for free without grinding or spending real money by listing all the redeemable links for December 6, 2023.

All redeemable links to get Coin Master spins for free (December 6, 2023)

You can get up to 100 free spins by redeeming daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active uploads two to three daily links on the title’s social media accounts, granting up to 100 free spins upon redemption. Some links also grant millions of free spins and other featured items occasionally.

Below is a list of all active Coin Master free spin links for December 6, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/NobmHf - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/UttxDM - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/kFBMzj - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/IDAzne - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ckjBrR - 25 free spins

Apart from links, there are multiple methods to get spins for free, including inviting friends, waiting for an hour, earning additional shields, requesting spins from your team, and collecting them as a daily gift from your in-game friend list. Additionally, you can complete a card set, play in-game events and tournaments, construct your village, and level up to get free spins.

Method to redeem free spins from links

Tap the green Collect button and claim all freebies (Image via Moon Active)

You can follow a few simple steps to redeem daily Coin Master links. The process requires a few clicks, and you can get spins delivered to your in-game inventory in no time. First, make sure that your phone is connected to the internet and ensure that you’ve linked the app to your Facebook account. Then, follow the steps below:

Tap the links from the above list consecutively, opening the app instantly on your mobile device with each click.

After loading all resources, the app displays a dialog box on the main menu screen.

The dialog box details the rewards each link offers and a green Collect button.

Hit the button, claim your freebies, and progress the game.

That concludes our Coin Master free spin links guide for December 6, 2023.