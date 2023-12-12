Coin Master: All free spin links (December 12, 2023)

Moon Active provides the Coin Master community with free spins by posting redeemable links on the title’s official social media accounts. You can get up to 100 free spins by redeeming these links, often with coins and other items. Spins are the most important resources in the game because they help you get all the progression items from the virtual slot machine.

This article lists all active Coin Master free spin links on December 12, 2023.

All active links to get Coin Master free spins on December 12, 2023

Get free spins by redeeming daily links (Image via Moon Active)

You can find links every day on the Coin Master’s official Facebook and X handles. Moon Active holds a social media contest that anyone can participate in. Visit the game’s official Facebook page, and you will see two to three posts containing video/photo puzzles. Type your answer under each post’s comment section.

Moon Active selects those who give the correct answer from thousands of participants. They then choose the winners via a lucky draw system. Only a few fortunate individuals win, getting thousands of spins and coins as prizes.

Here are all active Coin Master free spins links for December 12, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/WxDfLd - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/xXCibP - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/LsrVUi - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/WApitu - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/xmhtnd - 25 free spins

Redeem these links as soon as possible because they expire after 48 hours. Moreover, you can use a link only once.

Guide to redeeming links to get free spins

Tap the green Collect button and claim all freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Before redeeming the links, ensure your mobile device has an active internet connection and that you’ve linked your Facebook account to the title, creating an in-game profile. Then, follow the steps below to redeem the links:

Tap an active link from the list above.

Every click will redirect you to the installed app on your device.

Let the game load all its resources. You see a dialog box containing the reward each link grants and a green Collect button.

Tap the button, and all rewards will be delivered to your in-game profile.

That concludes our list of free spin links for December 12, 2023.