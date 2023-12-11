Coin Master: All active free spin links (December 11, 2023)

Coin Master offers an adventure-themed gameplay experience with gambling mechanics. You travel the in-game map populated with villages themed around real-life and fictional locations. Each comprises five landmarks that require coins to construct. After completing one, you level up and unlock the next. Coins are obtainable by attacking or raiding neighboring villages or landing their symbols on the virtual slot machine.

The machine contains the symbols of all in-game and action items that help you progress. However, spins are required to activate the machine. You can farm for spins, purchase them from the in-app store, or get them for free by redeeming daily links.

This article lists all Coin Master links that offer free spins on December 11, 2023.

List of Coin Master free spin links for December 11, 2023

Moon Active posts daily links that grant free spins (Image via Moon Active)

You can get daily Coin Master links by visiting the title's Facebook and X handles. The links grant up to 100 free spins, often with millions of coins. Here are all active free spin links for December 11, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/LsrVUi - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/WApitu - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/xmhtnd - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/jAVqzT - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ICAcfS - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Moon Active offers links through posts containing simple videos or photo puzzles. The puzzles are part of an off-game event, which Moon Active holds online on the title’s social media accounts. Fans from all over the world can enter the contest by providing their answer under each post’s comment section.

Moon Active takes note of those who answered correctly and then uses a lucky draw system to declare a few winners. The winners get free spins, coins, and other in-game resources.

Method to redeem daily links to get freebies

Tap the Collect button and all the freebies will appear on your profile (Image via Moon Active)

First, ensure you’ve connected your device to the internet and created an in-game profile with your Facebook account. Then, follow these steps:

Click one of the links above, and this will instantly open the app on your mobile device.

After the app loads all its resources, it will display a dialog box containing a Collect button and reward details of each link.

Hit the Collect button to get free spins and coins.

That concludes our Coin Master free spin links and guide to redeem them on December 11, 2023.