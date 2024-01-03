Coin Master: All free spin links (January 3, 2024)

Playing Coin Master without spins is impossible because they are the heart of the title’s gameplay. They activate a virtual slot machine that grants all in-game and action items essential for progression. Doing any activity requires the use of this apparatus. If you’ve spent all the spins in your inventory, this guide should help you get more via links.

This article lists all Coin Master links for free spins on January 3, 2024.

Redeem links to get free Coin Master spins on January 3, 2024

Get free spins by redeeming daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master free spin links can be found daily on the title’s official X and Facebook handles. You can find one on each post containing photo/video puzzles. These puzzles are part of a social media event where fans can participate and walk away with free coins or spins upon winning.

You can enter the contest by typing in your answer under each post’s comment section. Moon Active picks out the lucky winners from a group of participants who give the correct answer. The developer does this via a lucky draw system.

Here are all active links for January 3, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/Lyeaqy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/VFyJtY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/aCtmLU - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/ITQYDz - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HnLsto - 25 free spins

You must redeem these links within two days, or else they will expire. Moreover, you can get free spins from a link just once per account.

Method to get freebies from daily links

Tap the green Collect button and claim all freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you must follow to redeem freebies from active links:

Activate the internet connection on your mobile device.

Create your in-game profile by linking your Facebook account to the game.

Tap on a link from the list above. Each tap will open the app instantly.

After the title loads all resources, a dialog box will appear on the main screen.

Tap the green Collect button to get all applicable freebies from the link.

That is the end of this Coin Master free spin guide for January 3, 2024. Follow Sportskeeda to stay updated on gaming and get daily free spin links.