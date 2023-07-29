Coin Master: All free spin links (July 29, 2023)

Coin Master free spins can be easily obtained by redeeming the links that Moon Active frequently releases. The developer holds daily contests on the game's official Facebook and Twitter handles. It uploads a couple of photos or video puzzles themed around the title. Each post has a link that provides free spins upon redemption.

This article lists all free spin links for July 29, 2023.

All Coin Master free spin links (July 29, 2023)

Moon Active provides two to three links every day containing free spins (Image via Moon Active)

There are several ways to earn free spins in Coin Master. These include performing certain activities, inviting friends, and requesting from team members. However, redeeming free spin links is the quickest way to get them without effort.

With that said, here are all the active links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/NcwrdR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/NtOPmv -25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/dfkZYQ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/dZkKhz - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/gcFOus - 25 free spins

These links will only be valid for two days, so try to redeem them at the earliest opportunity. Additionally, you can only redeem a link once to acquire freebies.

Steps to redeem the Coin Master links

There are easy steps to redeem the links (Image via Moon Active)

The process of redeeming free spin links is easy. Follow these simple steps to do so:

Install Coin Master on your device and ensure you have an active internet connection.

Click on any of the above links to open the app directly on your phone.

Wait until the app loads its resources. After it's done, you will see a dialog box that details the rewards you will get.

Tap the green Collect button.

All freebies will appear on your profile immediately.

How to earn more free spins in Coin Master

Best ways to get more free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Do not fret if you exhaust all free spin links; there are more ways to earn them.

Here are some of the best ways to get free spins in the game:

By inviting friends

By participating in events and competing in tournaments

By earning additional shields

By collecting them as a daily gift from the friend list

By requesting from team members

By completing villages

Alternatively, you can purchase spins from the in-app store. Tap the Main Menu button and click on the shop icon to enter the store and make the purchase.