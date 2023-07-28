Coin Master: All free spins links (July 28, 2023)

The only way to win in Coin Master is to activate the slot machine using spins. Using the slot machine, you'll get all the essential resources, such as coins, spins, shields, and more, as well as opportunities to attack or raid neighboring villages. The objective of the game is to build and explore over 400 villages by spending coins. There are several ways to earn free spins, and you can hold up to a maximum of 50 spins at a given time.

Earning Coin Master spins requires performing several activities, such as finishing villages, playing events, and more. However, the game developer Moon Active also provides daily links that reward freebies upon redemption. Here is the list of all free spins links for July 28, 2023.

All Coin Master free spins links (July 28, 2023)

Moon Active provides daily free spins links on their official social media accounts (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master developers at Moon Active provide a couple of links daily. They bestow free spins, often accompanied by free coins and other in-game items. You can find these links daily on the title’s official Facebook and Twitter handles.

Moon Active posts these free links on posts containing videos or photo puzzles, which are part of a daily social media contest. You can participate in the competition to earn free coins, spins, and other rewards.

With that said, here is the list of all active free spins links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/dZkKhz - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/gcFOus - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/hzuSsu - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ggIfcb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ZKeUbC - 10 free spins and three million coins

There are certain things to consider while redeeming these links. Firstly, each link remains active for only two days. Secondly, each player can use these links only once per account.

How to redeem Coin Master free spins links

Tap the green Collect button to claim all applicable freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming the links in this idle title is a walk in the park. You only need to have the app installed on a mobile device with an active internet connection. After that, you are just a few taps away from claiming freebies.

Start by searching for free spins links. Then, tap on any active links, which should open the app directly on your mobile. After the app fully loads its resources, a dialog box will pop up detailing the rewards you can expect. Lastly, tap the green Collect button to claim all applicable freebies.