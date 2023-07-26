Coin Master: All working free spins links (July 26, 2023)

Coin Master is a single-player adventure title that allows attacking or raiding villages to loot coins. The loot you earn can be used to build structures in each village, level up, unlock more villages, and beat the game. You can also choose from three pets that help maximize the rewards you earn. For instance, Foxy buffs your attack, and Tiger increases the raid rewards. They can be unlocked after meeting certain conditions.

There are many unique features in Coin Master, and using each requires activating the machine with spins. These are the crucial in-game resources, and the developers, Moon Active, offer several ways to earn them. One such way to earn spins is by using the links that bestow free spins without much effort. This article lists all working free spins links for July 26, 2023.

List of Coin Master free spins links (July 26, 2023)

List of all working free spins links (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master fans have two to three daily links to redeem freebies from. Moon Active posts a couple of photos or video puzzles on the game’s official social media accounts like Facebook and Twitter. These puzzle posts are a part of daily social media raffles that fans can participate in.

You can find a link on each post that provides freebies upon redemption. The rewards include free coins, spins, and other in-game items. Here is the list of all working free spins links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/eguZhs - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ZFDvfP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/xvMLtE - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/eYgNVK - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/wbSkeM - 25 free spins

These links are only valid for a short period, so you should redeem them immediately. Moreover, each link is redeemable only once per account.

How to redeem Coin Master free links

Click on the daily active link and claim free spins every day (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active offers a straightforward way to redeem free spins links. You must first install the app on a device with an active internet connection. Then, click any of the links above to open the app directly on your phone. A dialog box will appear after the app loads all its resources. Tap the green Collect button in the box to claim the free spins.

How to get more Coin Master spins for free

Ways to earn free spins in Coin Master (Image via Moon Active)

If you run out of free spins in a day, here is a list of some best ways to earn more free spins:

Finishing Villages: There are over 450 villages in this adventure title. Completing each provides completion rewards, which include free spins, chests, cards, and more.

There are over 450 villages in this adventure title. Completing each provides completion rewards, which include free spins, chests, cards, and more. Wait: After using spins from your inventory, the title gives you five free spins every hour.

After using spins from your inventory, the title gives you five free spins every hour. Invite friends: This idle title has outstanding social features that allow you to invite friends and play together. For every successful invite, you get a generous amount of free spins. Also, look out for the Invite Mania event. This unique event rewards a significant amount of spins for sending out a specific number of invitations.

This idle title has outstanding social features that allow you to invite friends and play together. For every successful invite, you get a generous amount of free spins. Also, look out for the Invite Mania event. This unique event rewards a significant amount of spins for sending out a specific number of invitations. Complete Card Sets: You must collect nine cards to complete a set. It also provides completion rewards, including pets and spins.

You must collect nine cards to complete a set. It also provides completion rewards, including pets and spins. Participate in Events: There is at least one event ongoing daily in Coin Master. You can see their details from the icon below the Main Menu button.

There is at least one event ongoing daily in Coin Master. You can see their details from the icon below the Main Menu button. Compete in Tournaments: Like events, you can play tournaments regularly that have generous rewards, including free spins, coins, and other items.

Like events, you can play tournaments regularly that have generous rewards, including free spins, coins, and other items. Request from team members: You can request ten spins every eight hours from your team members.

You can request ten spins every eight hours from your team members. Collect daily gifts: You can accumulate a decent amount of spins by collecting daily gifts from your in-game friend list.

Alternatively, you can also purchase spins from the in-app store of this idle title.