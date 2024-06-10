Coin Master: All free spin links (June 10, 2024)

Moon Active has offered multiple ways to get free spins in Coin Master. You can play daily events, participate in tournaments, build villages, complete an album, land three lightning bolt symbols on the virtual slot machine, and more. But these methods require investing time, effort, and spins. Fortunately, redeeming daily links doesn't.

Moon Active provides two or more URLs every day on the game’s official social media handles. You can get free coins and spins from these links with just one click. That said, below is the list of all links active on June 10, 2024, that grants freebies.

Today’s Coin Master links granting free spins (June 10, 2024)

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Each Coin Master link bestows 25 spins or millions of coins and 10 spins. You will bag over 80 spins and millions of coins after redeeming all the following daily links:

Trending

https://Coin-Master.me/MvtNVy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/RFiLDZ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/xDPMBj - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/txeoSR - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/ecCdSd - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Don’t wait to redeem the links because they expire after three days. You won’t get any freebies if that happens. Moreover, all players can use each link only once to earn free coins and spins.

How to redeem the daily Coin Master links for free spins and coins

Click the green Collect button to claim the freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Redeem the daily Coin Master links is easy. All you need are a couple of minutes and a few clicks to redeem all the links of June 10, 2024. First, your mobile must be connected to a working internet connection.

Click the links provided earlier (in the previous section) one at a time. Each time you do so, the game will open on your mobile device and load the required assets. After that, a dialog box will pop up on the screen, showing you the number of spins and coins the link grants accompanied by a green Collect button. Hit this button, and the free rewards will be instantly added to your in-game inventory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback