Coin Master: All free spin links for June 6, 2024

Obtaining free spins in Coin Master is easy, and there are many ways of doing so. However, there is one method that only requires a little time or effort, and you can use it daily to get rewards. This approach involves redeeming links that developer Moon Active releases on the game’s official X handle and Facebook page.

Other methods of getting spins demand a lot of time and effort. Those who prefer microtransactions can also buy them with real money at the in-app store.

This article lists the Moon Active links you can use to get free spins as of June 6, 2024.

All links to get free spins in Coin Master on June 6, 2024

Redeem the daily links to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a list of all Coin Master free spin links active on June 6, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/mLiUmT - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/apMpHo - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/XxqbYI - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/fXdjcZ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/LaMAnz - 25 free spins

There are many other ways to get spins in the game, such as completing an album set, earning extra shields, and more. If you prefer spending money, you can buy 30 spins for $2.13, which is the lowest price. The highest number of spins you can purchase is 3,600 for $107.80.

How to claim free spins from daily Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to claim all free rewards (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you can use to redeem daily Coin Master links and claim free spins:

Link your device to an active internet connection.

Click on a link from the list above. The game will open on your mobile device and start loading its assets.

After this is done, a dialog box, featuring reward details and a Collect button, will pop on the screen.

Tap the Collect button, and all the freebies will be sent to your inventory.

Note that you can redeem each link only once to get freebies. Additionally, the links won’t provide any free coins or spins after three days, so use them as soon as possible.

