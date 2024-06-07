Coin Master: All free spin links for June 7, 2024

For those seeking a way to get free spins, our Coin Master daily links guide for June 7 will help you obtain some. In fact, you can get over 75 spins and millions of coins for free. All you have to do is redeem the links that Moon Active has offered today on the game’s official Facebook and X handles. Redeeming the links requires a few clicks and a couple of minutes.

There are five links active today, each granting either 25 spins or millions of coins and 10 spins. That said, below are all the links that Coin Master players can redeem today to earn free rewards.

Get over 75 spins on June 7, 2024, by redeeming the below-listed Coin Master links

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

Below are all the redeemable links that grant free Coin Master coins and spins on June 7, 2024:

Trending

Coin-Master.me/xLSaKS - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/CdtNwt - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/uJzBUK - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/mLiUmT - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/apMpHo - 25 free spins

Moon Active allows redeeming any particular link only once per account. Moreover, you must redeem the links within 36 hours, as they expire after that.

You will find more links granting free spins every day by visiting the game’s official X handle and Facebook page. Moon posts a couple of links daily on Facebook and every alternate day on X. They are part of a daily social media event called Social Media Raffles.

Moon Active uploads puzzles in video or picture format to social media handles. Any fans can participate in the event, they must give their answer in each post’s comment section. All those giving the correct answer are chosen by Moon Active for a lucky draw.

The developers announce a couple of winners the following day, who receive hundreds of spins and billions of coins as rewards. It's worth mentioning that your chance of winning the raffle depends entirely on luck. But if you want to grab a few spins every day, the full guide to redeem the links is below.

A guide to redeeming daily Coin Master links

Hit the Collect button to claim all freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you must follow to redeem the Coin Master free spin links:

Make sure your mobile is connected to a working internet connection.

Click today’s active links one after another.

All links open the app instantly on your device.

After the app loads all resources, a dialog box with a Collect button will appear.

All freebies will be yours by tapping the button.

Follow Sportskeeda to get links that grant free spins in Coin Master daily.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback