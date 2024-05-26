Coin Master: All free spin links (May 26, 2024)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified May 26, 2024 00:30 GMT
Coin Master`
All links granting Coin Master free spins on May 26, 2024. (Image via Moon Active)

The daily links offered by Coin Master are the best sources to get free spins. These links are giveaways by Moon Active, which they post on the title’s official Facebook and X handles. Some links grant 25 free spins, while others give 10 free spins and millions of coins. Along with spins, you will have some coins to build your village and unlock the next.

Below is the list of links granting free spins on May 26, 2024, and the steps to redeem them. You will also find some methods to obtain more spins.

A list of all Coin Master free spin links for May 26, 2024

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links. (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins daily by redeeming the links. (Image via Moon Active)

You will accumulate over 70 free spins and millions of coins after redeeming all Coin Master links for today. Here are the links and their respective rewards:

Note that the links listed above remain active only for 36 hours. You won’t get any rewards by redeeming them after they expire. So, use them as soon as possible to get all free coins and spins.

If you still don’t have enough spins by redeeming all the links, use the below-listed tips to get more:

  • Invite new friends to play the game.
  • Wait an hour to refill the spin bar automatically.
  • Moon Active holds in-game events and tournaments daily; playing them grants spins as rewards.
  • Get more shields than your inventory’s maximum capacity. All extra shields convert into spins automatically.
  • Finish building your current village and level up.
  • Claim spins daily from your in-game friends.
  • Complete an album set, which requires collecting nine cards.
  • You can request spins every eight hours from your team members.

A guide to redeeming daily Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to get all free rewards. (Image via Moon Active)
Tap the green Collect button to get all free rewards. (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming Coin Master links is simple and only requires a couple of minutes. Follow the below steps:

  • Switch the internet connection on your device.
  • Click the links from the above list, and the app will instantly open on Android or iOS devices.
  • After which a dialog box appears, the app will start loading all its files.
  • The box contains a green Collect button. Hit it to get all free spins and coins on your inventory.

Follow Sportskeeda for daily Coin Master links.

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी