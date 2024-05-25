Coin Master: List of all links for free spins (May 25, 2024)

Obtaining free spins in Coin Master is a straightforward task. Moon Active regularly posts links packed with free rewards, which include spins and coins. You can find these links on the title’s official Facebook page and X handle. Click them, and all freebies in the links will be transferred to your in-game profile. Redeeming the daily links is the best method to get free coins and spins.

Each link grants 25 free spins or millions of coins and 10 free spins. After redeeming all the links, you will have over 70 free spins and millions of free coins in your inventory.

All Coin Master free spin links for May 25, 2024

You can redeem the daily links to get free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

Get free spins on May 25, 2024, by redeeming the below-given links:

https://Coin-Master.me/wpABSs - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SaQqKM - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/GhAEDU - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/evgahx - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/GmYiQL - 10 free spins and millions of coins

You can use multiple other methods to get free spins besides links. Playing events, completing villages, participating in tournaments, completing card sets, and getting more shields than your storing capacity are some methods to get spins.

Additionally, you can claim daily Coin Master spins from your in-game friend list, invite new friends to play, request from team members, and wait an hour.

It's also possible to purchase spins from the in-app store with real money. Here's the complete price list below:

$2.13: 30 spins

$5.36: 90 spins

$12.91: 260 spins

$21.54: 525 spins

$53.89: 1,600 spins

$107.80: 3,600 spins

Steps to redeem the daily Coin Master links

Redeem the daily links by clicking on them and claim all rewards by hitting the green Collect button. (Image via Moon Active)

Before redeeming the Coin Master links, ensure you have an active internet connection on your device. Then, follow the below-listed steps to claim the freebies:

Visit the title’s official social media handles or click the above links consecutively.

Upon tapping each link, the app instantly opens on your mobile device and starts loading its files.

Wait until a dialog box appears on your screen.

The box contains a green Collect button, clicking on which grants all freebies instantly.

Note that the links expire after 36 hours, so use them immediately.

