Coin Master: All free spins links (August 2, 2023)

Moon Active released the mobile game Coin Master in 2015, which combines gambling mechanics with adventure-themed gameplay. The title features over 450 villages on its map, which you must build using coins. Completing a village upgrades your in-game level and unlocks the next village. You can also land specific symbols on the slot machine to attack and raid neighboring villages for coins.

Spins are the most significant resource in this idle title because they activate the apparatus that provides every in-game item. You can perform various activities and complete specific tasks to earn spins. However, redeeming daily links is the quickest to obtain them for free. This article lists all active free spins links for August 2, 2023.

All active Coin Master free spins links (August 2, 2023)

Moon Active provides a couple of links every day on their social media accounts (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master free spins links are released daily on the title’s official Facebook and Twitter handles. Moon Active provides two to three daily links, which bestow enough spins to get started for the day. That said, here is the list of free spins links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/KpmJWO - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/gQYvWr - 10 free spins and 4.5 million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/NmWPOS - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/bRtizN - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/zOjrEA - 10 free spins and 4.5 million coins

All links are usable only once per account in this idle title. Additionally, they last for only two days, so consider redeeming them as soon as possible.

How to redeem Coin Master links

Click on any of the active links and claim your Coin Master free spins (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem links in this adventure title by following a few easy steps. Below is a step-by-step guide to redeem them:

Ensure you have the app and an active internet connection on your phone. Click on the active links from the list above. This will open the app directly on your handheld. A dialog box will appear after the app fully loads its resources. Tap the green Collect button to add all freebies to your profile.

Ways to earn more Coin Master free spins

Some of the best ways to earn more Coin Master free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active offers various in-game methods to earn free spins. Below is a list of some best ways:

Invite friends

Complete a village and obtain level-up rewards

Claim daily gifts from the friend list.

Request from team members

Finish a card set

Participate in tournaments and events

Get additional shields

Alternatively, you can head to the shop from the Main Menu and purchase spins. The price starts at $2.14 for 30 spins and extends to a maximum of $108.48 for 3,600 spins.