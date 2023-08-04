Coin Master: All free spins links (August 4, 2023)

Coin Master free spins are redeemable from daily links provided by Moon Active. The title's Facebook and Twitter handles serve as sources for these links. You get two to three links daily, meaning tons of freebies, including spins and coins. That said, Moon Active offers several ways to acquire spins. It includes completing villages and leveling up, notching up card sets, or waiting an hour to get five spins.

However, all those methods require constant grinding and too much effort. That's where these free spins links come in handy, as you get significant resources without breaking a sweat. This article lists all active Coin Master free spins links for August 4, 2023.

List of all Coin Master free spins links for August 4, 2023

Moon Active provides daily links that provide free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

You will find all active links that offer free spins today. Redeem these links as soon as possible because they expire after two days. Also, each player can use any particular links once per account to claim free spins. Here's the list of all active free spins links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/xrggxx -

https://Coin-Master.me/HtqrmF -

https://Coin-Master.me/nVLJIv -

https://Coin-Master.me/rbkmWX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/acblKe - 10 free spins and 4.5 million coins

These links are a part of the social media contests that Moon Active holds, where fans can participate. You must solve a simple puzzle presented in a photo or video format. Then type your answer under the respective puzzle post.

Moon Active chooses a few winners from thousands of participants through a lucky draw system. They get a sizable amount of rewards, including thousands of free spins, billions of free coins, and other items.

How to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the Collect button to redeem free spins links. (Image via Moon Active)

The process of redemption is simple and involves straightforward steps. First, ensure your mobile has an active internet connection and Coin Master is installed. After that, click on any active links from the list above.

It will open the app instantly on your device. After the app fully loads its resources, you will see a dialog box detailing your rewards. Tap the green Collect button and get freebies on your in-game profile.

How to get more free spins

Best ways to earn more free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

Here are some of the best ways to get Coin Master free spins:

Finish building a village and level up

Earn additional shields

Participate in events

Compete in tournaments and achieve a higher rank

Collect free spins as a daily gift

Request from team members

Wait for an hour to get five spins

That concludes our Coin Master free spins for August 4, 2023. Follow Sportskeeda to get daily free spins and stay updated on the gaming world.