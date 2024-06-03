Coin Master players looking for a way to earn free spins without any effort can redeem daily links provided by the developers. That is the best method of getting this resource in the idle title. Spins hold the utmost significance in this game, letting you activate the virtual slot machine that grants all in-game items essential to progress.

The machine grants coins that help build villages, hammers to attack other villages, pigs to raid them, and more. There are several ways to earn spins, but redeeming the daily links is the quickest. This article provides free spin links that are active as of June 3, 2024.

All active links in Coin Master on June 3, 2024, for free spins

You can get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

You will get either 25 free spins in Coin Master or millions of coins with 10 free spins by redeeming each link. The following will add over 75 free spins and millions of coins daily to your in-game inventory:

https://Coin-Master.me/KnJNde - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/kbEZLg - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/cjVefx - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/Ukuigl - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/WUOIxr - 25 free spins

The above-listed links expire after 36 hours. Therefore, you should redeem them immediately. Additionally, each URL can be used only once to earn Coin Master free coins and spins.

It's worth noting that you can utilize other multiple methods to get such resources. They include things like inviting friends, claiming spins daily from your in-game friend list, completing an album set, requesting spins from team members, and more.

The in-app shop also sells the resource for real money. You can purchase spins at various prices, starting with $2.13 for 30 spins and going all the way to $107.80 for 3,600 spins. If it’s your first purchase, the shop will grant 600% more spins on each price.

Method to redeem the daily Coin Master links

Hit the green Collect button to get spins and coins. (Image via Moon Active)

You don’t need much time to redeem a daily Coin Master link. A few clicks and a couple of minutes does the job. Here's what you need to do:

Make sure your device is properly connected to the internet.

Open the Coin Master app on your device by clicking any of the links provided earlier.

Once the app opens after loading all the required files, it will display a green Collect button and reward details.

Click the button, and all freebies will be in your in-game inventory.

Repeat the process for the other URLs.

That's it for this article, for more such content, follow Sportskeeda.

