Coin Master: All links for free spins (October 31, 2023)

Spins are the central element of Coin Master’s gameplay. They activate the slot machine and grant items that are crucial to your progression. You can get spins through different ways, such as inviting friends, earning additional shields, playing in-game events and tournaments, and more. They are also available to buy at the in-app store using real money.

Additionally, Moon Active regularly releases links that bestow free spins upon redemption. The developer drops the links on the title’s official social media accounts.

This article lists all active Coin Master links you can redeem on October 31, 2023, for free spins.

Redeem the links below to obtain free spins (October 31, 2023)

Moon Active offers daily links to get free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all Coin Master links bestowing freebies as of October 31, 2023:

coin-master.me/HALLOWEEN_40SPINS - 40 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FTxBTu - Free spins

Coin-Master.me/GSXxRR - Free spins

https://coin-master.me/HALLOWEEN_35SPINS - 35 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/xMwwXu - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/kGFqmN - 25 free spins

Since these links only last for 48 hours, i.e., two days, you must redeem them as soon as you can to get spins. Moreover, you can redeem a link only once per account.

As mentioned earlier, you can use several other methods to earn free spins, such as inviting friends, participating in daily events and tournaments, claiming them daily from the in-game friend list, and more.

Method to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button and claim all freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The link redemption process requires little effort, and a few clicks should do the trick. First, link your Android or iOS device to an active internet connection and install the app. Then, make your profile by linking your Facebook account to the title.

Search for free spin links on the title’s official social media accounts or use the ones above. Each time you click on a link, it will redirect you to the game. Let the title load its resources. Once done, it will display a dialog box detailing all rewards each link entails and a green Collect button. Tap the button, claim your freebies, and start building your villages.