Coin Master: All spin links for January 4, 2024

Spins are the most significant resource in Coin Master, but you can run out of them quickly. This is because they are required to perform every activity in the game, and they can also be used to get in-game items. Spins activate the virtual slot machine, which contains the symbols of all in-game and action items. You can earn coins, spins, opportunities to raid and attack, and more by landing their symbols on the machine.

Spins can be obtained from multiple sources. You can invite friends, level up, complete card sets, purchase them from the in-app store, and more.

This article helps you get spins for free on January 4, 2024. It lists all active free spin links and steps to redeem them.

Use the Coin Master links below for free spins (January 4, 2024)

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active drops Coin Master links each passing day that provide spins (often with coins and other in-game items) for free upon redemption. The developers post two to three redeemable links on the title’s Facebook and X handles regularly. You can claim up to 100 free spins and millions of coins daily by redeeming them all.

Here is the list of all active links bestowing free spins on January 4, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/JeKviF - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/vrZUSW - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/Lyeaqy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/VFyJtY - 25 free spins

The above links do not last long and expire after 48 hours. Therefore, you should redeem them immediately to get all the freebies. It is also important to note that you can claim free Coin Master coins and spins only once from any particular link.

Method to redeem links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button to claim all applicable freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The Coin Master link redemption process is straightforward, only requiring a little effort and a few minutes. First, make sure your device has access to a stable internet connection and link your Facebook account to the app to create an in-game profile. Then, follow the steps below to claim freebies:

Click any link from the above list. The link will open the app instantly on your mobile device.

After the app loads all resources, a dialog box will appear on the main screen.

Tap the green Collect button in the box to claim all applicable freebies.

That is the end of our Coin Master free spin links article for January 4, 2024.