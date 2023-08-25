Coin Master: All working free spin links (August 25, 2023)

While playing Coin Master, you entirely depend on the spins to progress in-game. They trigger the virtual slot machine that contains every action item. You get the items whose symbol you hit on the apparatus. Moon Active has offered several ways to get free spins. Alternatively, you can just purchase them from the in-app store.

One method that grants free spins includes redeeming the links Moon Active releases daily on the title’s official social media accounts. This article lists all working free spin links for August 25, 2023, and steps to redeem them.

Redeem the listed links to get Coin Master spins (August 25, 2023)

Below are all active links that provide Coin Master free spins on August 25, 2023. Each link grants either 25 spins or 10 spins and millions of coins upon redemption.

https://Coin-Master.me/SHNGIh -

https://Coin-Master.me/inSJpX -

https://Coin-Master.me/gnoRBo - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/GkIwzs - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ckNMmM - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Moon Active released the above-listed links on Coin Master’s official Facebook and X handles. These daily developer offerings are part of an off-game event named social media raffles. The open-to-all competition offers a couple of photos or video puzzles, inviting fans to solve them and provide their answer under each post comment section.

Moon Active chooses a few winners from those who give the correct answer. Since thousands of fans participate daily, a lucky draw system decides the victors. They will get thousands of spins, billions of coins, and other featured rewards. Although winning depends on your luck, this is a great way to get a considerable amount of free spins in this idle title.

Method to redeem Coin Master links

Use the following steps to redeem the daily links:

Install the Coin Master on your Android or iOS devices

Connect your device to the internet

Click any link from the above list

It opens the app instantly on your handheld, displaying a dialog box that details the reward associated with the link

Click the green collect button

Enjoy the freebies and resume your adventure

Players can redeem any particular link only once per account. Additionally, consider redeeming them as soon as possible, as they expire after a few days, after which they no longer provide free spins.