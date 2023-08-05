Coin Master: All working free spin links (August 5, 2023)

Moon Active provides Coin Master players with many ways to acquire spins. While you can obtain them by undertaking various activities and clearing missions that consume time and effort, there is also a way to earn them without breaking a sweat. This can be achieved by redeeming the daily links that the developer releases on the title’s official social media accounts.

Coin Master, an adventure game released in 2015 for mobile devices, features a virtual slot machine that grants in-game items and requires spins to activate.

This article lists all working free spin links for August 5, 2023.

Coin Master links to get free spins on August 5, 2023

There are a number of free spin links for August 5, 2023 (Image via Moon Active)

Links for Coin Master free spins are a part of Moon Active's daily social media contests. Every day, the developer uploads a post containing videos or photo puzzles themed around this free-to-play title. You can type your answer under each post. Winning the competition will reward you with free coins and spins.

Here is a list of all working Coin Master links that grant free spins on August 5, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/dTPLhX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/dTTYMb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/xrggxx - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HtqrmF - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/nVLJIv - 10 free spins and 4.5 million coins

How to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the Collect button to claim free spins (Image via Moon Active)

The process of redeeming free spin links requires very little effort. Here are the steps you can follow to redeem them:

Ensure you have installed the app on your device and that it has working internet.

Search for the links on the title’s official social media accounts or use the ones from the list above.

Click on a link to open the app immediately on your device.

After the app loads fully, tap the Collect button to claim all applicable freebies.

Remember to redeem the links as soon as possible since they will expire after two days. Additionally, you can redeem each link only once.

If you’ve spent all free spins and emptied your inventory, you can use these methods to earn more:

Invite your friends

Finish a village and earn completion rewards

Complete card sets and earn rewards

Collect daily gifts from the friend list

Request from your team members

Participate in tournaments and daily events

Earn extra shields

Alternatively, you can use the in-game shop to purchase spins with real-world money. The price starts from $2.14 USD for 30 spins.