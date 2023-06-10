Coin Master daily free spins (June 10, 2023)

Coin Master is a casual adventure game with gambling mechanics. Spins are everything here. They activate the slot machine containing symbols of various in-game items and activities. Landing on symbols allows one to perform attacks and raids and gain shields, coins, and more. The developer Moon Active posts photos or videos regularly on their social media accounts.

These are easy puzzles, and solving them grants rewards. These posts also include a short link containing daily free spins and coins. Moon Active posts an average of two to three links daily.

That being said, here are the links to free spins for June 10, 2023.

Links to get Free Spins in Coin Master (June 10)

There are several methods to obtain free spins in Coin Master. The easiest and most passive one is to wait. Every hour, the game provides five free spins to all players. However, there is a total of fifty spins limit cap for carrying.

There is also always an option to purchase them from the game's in-app store. Spending the lowest price of 2.17 USD, you can buy 25 spins. Additionally, if there is a free coupon available, it will provide you with additional spins in every purchase.

Buying spins and other items might not be preferable for all players, so developers provide freebies. Here are all the active Coin Master codes links for June 10:

https://Coin-Master.me/AiUubo - Free 10 Spins and 900k coins

ps://Coin-Master.me/qeTgRF - Free 20 Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/kPnGrV - Free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/LZfvOP - Free 20 Spins

All freebie links in this free-to-play game last for two days from the time of posting. Therefore, it is recommended to redeem them soon. Even if you have earned 50 spins passively, those acquired from links will add up. These links provide rewards only once per account.

Besides free spins, these also provide millions of coins, free pet food, pet XP, and more. It is important to note that links are redeemable only from handheld devices. Clicking on any of the links opens the app. After it fully loads, a dialog box appears with details of applicable rewards. You can then tap the collect button and claim freebies.

Developer Moon Active also holds a small contest on social media. You will also find a video or photo puzzle on the post containing links. You must guess the answer and post it in the comments. Then, from those who answered, developers will choose random lucky winners. They can win billions of free coins, thousands of spins, XP, Chest, and more. However, it entirely depends on luck.

If you have used the links but ran out of spins again, you can try the following steps to get more free spins in Coin Master.

Invite friends to play: You can invite your friends to play the game and get free spins. Send an invitation link on Facebook Messenger or wherever you like.

Join Team: Coin Master allows you to create a new team or join an existing one. You can request up to 10 spins once every eight hours.

Daily gifts: Adding friends comes with many benefits in the game. You can exchange free spins, coins, and cards with friends. This feature enables you to collect 100 free spins every day.

