Coin Master daily free spins (June 11, 2023)

The casual adventure game, Coin Master, features building and exploring villages from the in-game map. The title currently boasts a vast collection of over 450 villages. Players' in-game level is represented by the number of villages unlocked. You must finish building the existing one to unlock the next. It can be done by spending coins obtainable from the slot machine.

The Coin Master slot machine contains symbols of all action items and resources. You can earn coins by landing a coin symbol. However, activating it requires using spins by tapping the red spin button. They tend to finish quickly, but developers provide links that give daily free spins.

All active Coin Master links for free spins (June 11, 2023)

It gets frustrating when you are a few upgrades away from completing the village and run out of spins. However, there are numerous ways to obtain spins in this idle game. First, you can log out of the game and wait an hour to get five. Second, you can always purchase them from the in-app store.

Third, you can follow official social media accounts of the game on Twitter and Facebook. The developer is active, as they post a couple of posts daily. They contain daily puzzles and links to free spins. Sometimes they also provide free coins, pet XP, and other in-game items. Here are all active links of Coin Master for June 11.

https://Coin-Master.me/gKxuzn - Free 20 Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/gMiGfV - Free 20 Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/AiUubo - Free 10 Spins and 900k Coins

https://Coin-Master.me/qeTgRF - Free 20 Spins

You can use these links only once to redeem freebies. Additionally, they expire in two days from the time of posting. Furthermore, these links are redeemable only from mobile devices. Unlike other mobile games, the method to redeem links in Coin Master is simple.

You can also obtain free spins from various methods such as inviting friends, finishing villages, participating in events, and more. Below you can find details about ongoing events to earn more free spins in Coin Master.

Ongoing Coin Master Events to earn free spins

You can find at least one event every day in Coin Master. Below the Main Menu icon on the home screen, you will find details about ongoing events. They require collecting specific items for which they provide rewards such as Chests, pet XP, coins, spins, cards, and more. Here are some of the events to earn more free spins:

1) Invite Madness

The event does not require spinning the slot machine, collecting items, or performing any activities. You can invite your friends to join this adventure game and win hundreds of free spins. Here are the reward details:

Inviting one friend: 100 Spins

Inviting two friends: 200 Spins

Inviting four friends: 500 Spins

Inviting six friends: 1,200 Spins

Inviting ten friends: 2,500 Spins

Inviting twenty friends: 5,000 Spins

However, your friends must sign up using their Facebook account and complete village level 2. Developers will distribute free spins after 24 hours after the event ends.

2) Royal Blast

In this event, you must collect the "Horn" symbol from the slot machine to win free spins. After collecting 275 horns, you will get 600 spins, and 800 horns will grant 1.3K spins. Additionally, hitting one provides one horn. Hitting two gives two horns, and hitting three symbols grants ten horns.

