Coin Master daily free spins links (July 3, 2023)

Coin Master features a virtual slot machine that contains symbols of several items. You can activate the slot machine using spins and get coins, spins, pet food, pet XP, and other in-game resources. Additionally, it grants an opportunity to raid and attack opponents' villages that earn coins, which you can then use to build over 400 villages inspired by fictional and real-world locations.

Every village contains five elements, each of which requires building and upgrading. Coin Master's gameplay centers around using spins to start the slot machine. The title offers numerous ways to earn spins. However, the quickest way is to redeem the link provided by the developer, Moon Active. That said, this article includes a list of all active free spins for July 3, 2023.

Coin Master: Links for daily free spins (July 3, 2023)

Moon Active uploads a couple of posts daily on the game's official social media accounts, such as Facebook and Twitter. Each contains a title-themed photo or video puzzle. These are part of the daily social media contests that Coin Master fans can participate in.

Along with the puzzles, the developers also post a redeemable link daily on each post. Each link expires after two days and is redeemable only once per account. That said, here is the list of all active links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/pmdBYJ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/gnktjm - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/yuqyAV - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/wDIAMe - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ptNcQD - 10 free spins and three million coins

The title offers simple steps for redeeming these links. You only need the Coin Master app installed on mobile and an active internet connection. Then, click on any of the links from the above list, and it will open the app directly on your phone. After it loads completely, you can tap the green Collect button to claim free spins and other valuable resources.

Apart from these links, you can also participate in the daily social media contest, winning which rewards free coins, spins, and other in-game items. Participants must crack the puzzle and type out their answers under each post's comment section. Moon Active will then choose a few players through a lucky draw system and announce them as the winners.

This idle mobile game also offers options for purchasing spins, coins, and other resources from the in-app store. First, tap the Main Menu button at the top right of the main screen. Then, click on the shop icon to enter and purchase desired items.

Here is the spins price list in Coin Master:

30 spins: $2.19

90 spins: $5.51

260 spins: $13.26

525 spins: $22.12

1,600 spins: $55.33

3,600 spins: $110.69

There are numerous ways to earn more free spins, such as finishing a village, inviting friends, completing card sets, participating in events, and competing in tournaments. You can play an ongoing event, Firework Frenzy, that rewards free spins in Coin Master.

