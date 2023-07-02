Coin Master all active free spins' links (July 2, 2023)

Coin Master, a casual single-player mobile title developed by Moon Active, features over 450 villages on its map. Players build them using coins and embark on a journey to unlock and explore all of them. Spins, represented by a lightning symbol, activate the slot machine that grants coins and other items. They are the central focus of the title’s gameplay.

Coin Master’s fast-paced adventure requires spinning the machine at all times. There are several ways to earn free spins, such as competing in tournaments, participating in events, and more. Additionally, Moon Active provides free links daily that grant free spins and other in-game items as rewards. This article lists all active free spins' links for July 2, 2023.

Coin Master: All free spins' links (July 2, 2023)

You can use daily links provided by Moon Active and claim freebies. The developer uploads a couple of posts containing links on its official Facebook and Twitter handles every day. All Coin Master links remain valid for two days. Therefore, consider redeeming them sooner. Furthermore, the title allows redeeming them only once per account.

That said, below you can find all active free spins' links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/ptNcQD - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/wDIAMe - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/VvhPeR - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/tMVKAc - 25 free spins

Redeeming these requires only an active internet connection and Coin Master installed on your handheld. They only work on mobile; trying to redeem them from a PC redirects you to a broken Facebook page. Then, click on any of the above links; it opens the app on your device. After it fully loads, a dialog box shows the rewards you will get. Lastly, tap the collect button, adding all freebies to your profile.

Besides these links, finishing building villages, completing card sets, inviting friends, requesting from team members, and collecting daily gifts from the friend list also earns spins. Alternatively, this free-to-play title also offers purchasing spins from the in-app store.

Ongoing event to earn more free spins

You can play at least one event daily in Coin Master. They are an excellent source for obtaining more free spins and all of them require collecting specific items from the slot machine. It features a recurring event called Fireworks Frenzy that demands gathering fireworks symbols.

Hitting one symbol on the machine gets one firework, two grants two fireworks, and landing three provides 10. The event grants rewards such as pet XP, millions of free coins, and chests containing spins. Moreover, clearing all collection tasks awards a grand prize of 50k spins.

