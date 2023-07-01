All updated links for Coin Master free spins (July 1, 2023)

Coin Master, a single-player adventure game developed by Moon Active, was released in December 2010. It has accumulated millions of downloads over the years. In the title, players can explore and build over 400 villages. They can also make use of a slot machine, which grants various in-game items that will help them in their endeavors.

Every action requires spins that activate the slot machine, and there are several ways to obtain them. The most popular way to obtain spins is to use the redeemable links that Moon Active releases daily.

Coin Master: All updated links for daily free spins (July 1, 2023)

Coin Master is known for hosting events that provide generous rewards. At least one event daily requires players to collect specific items that grant rewards such as free coins, spins, and more. Those interested can learn about such events by tapping the icons below the Main Menu button.

Additionally, Moon Active often holds an off-game event on its official Facebook and Twitter accounts. The event involves simple photos or video puzzles. The developer uploads a couple of these puzzles daily with redeemable links on each post.

With that said, here is the list of all the links available today:

https://Coin-Master.me/VvhPeR - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/tMVKAc - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/xGrmZa - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/yBCcDs - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/VzpCDv - 25 free spins

All Coin Master links are valid only for two days, so you should consider redeeming them quickly. Furthermore, each player can claim freebies only once per account.

You can follow these steps to redeem the links:

Ensure you have Coin Master installed and an active internet connection. Click on any link from the above list, opening the app on your phone. Tap the collect button. The game will send all valuable resources to your profile.

If you are willing to spend your money, you can also purchase spins from the in-app store. Spins, coins, chests, pet food, and XP are all available in the shop. All you need to do to buy them is head to the Main Menu and tap the shop icon to enter the store.

Listed below is the complete price list for spins:

30 Spins: $2.19

90 Spins: $5.51

260 Spins: $13.26

525 spins: $22.12

1,600 spins: $55.33

3,600 spins: $110.69

Alternatively, you can farm more free spins by inviting friends, collecting daily gifts from the friend list, and requesting from team members. Completing villages or card sets and competing in tournaments also provides free spins.

