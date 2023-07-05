Coin Master: Daily free spins links (July 5, 2023)

Moon Active developed Coin Master for iOS and Android devices. The game features a virtual slot machine that grants action items. Spins are the sole in-game resources that can activate the slot machine and keep the game running. The title allows a maximum of 50 spins in the inventory. You can use many methods to grind for spins, but the developer also provides daily links that offer them for free.

This article lists all active free spin links for July 5, 2023.

List of all Active Coin Master links for free spins (July 5, 2023)

Moon Active uploads a couple of posts daily on Coin Master’s official Facebook and Twitter handles. Each post consists of a photo or video puzzle themed around the game. This is part of a daily social media raffle that rewards free coins, spins, and other resources.

Each puzzle is accompanied by a link that rewards free spins. However, they don’t remain valid forever and expire after two days. Therefore, it is advised to claim free rewards from them as soon as possible. Additionally, these links are redeemable only once per account.

With that said, here are all the active links for today:

coin-master.me/3p8MtM6 - 40 free spins

coin-master.me/3Ny6kOa - 40 free spins

Coin-Master.me/sTcowA - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/SQVTSw - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/PYxHRj - 100 free spins and three million coins

There is only one way to redeem the links in Coin Master. All you need to do is install the game on your device and have an active internet connection. Next, click on any of the links from the above list, which will open the title on your device. Wait until it fully loads, and a dialog box will appear. Tap the Collect button to claim your freebies.

There are several other ways to earn more free spins. For starters, you can participate in the social media raffles mentioned above. You can only solve the puzzles in each post and type your answer in the comment section. Since thousands of fans take part, Moon Active chooses only a few lucky winners using a lucky draw system.

The other ways to obtain more free spins in Coin Master include inviting friends, completing villages, landing three spin symbols on the machine, and completing card sets.

