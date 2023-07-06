Coin Master: Daily links for free spins (July 6, 2023)

Moon Active provides players with multiple opportunities to obtain spins in Coin Master. To earn rewards like free spins and chests, you can complete your existing village in the game. Inviting friends, completing card sets, and participating in events and tournaments also grant spins as a reward, along with other items. However, one of the fan-favorite ways to get free spins is through the use of redeemable links.

Moon Active uploads two to three daily links on their official social media accounts that offer freebies, including spins, coins, and other items. This article lists all active links for July 6, 2023.

All working links for Coin Master free spins (July 6, 2023)

Moon Active holds contests on their Facebook and Twitter handles daily. These are off-game events that allow anyone to participate. Each of the developer's posts on their social media accounts contains a photo or video puzzle. If you're interested, you can enter your answer in the comment section.

On the same posts, you will find links that provide free spins upon redemption. Each link remains valid only for two days. Therefore, you should redeem them at the earliest. It should be noted that you can redeem any particular link only once.

Here are all working Coin Master links for a free spin today:

https://Coin-Master.me/BJAPxy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/zuGUJM - 25 free spins

coin-master.me/3p8MtM6 - 40 free spins

coin-master.me/3Ny6kOa - 40 free spins

You are only a few taps away from redeeming these links. Here are the steps to do so:

Ensure you have an active internet connection and that Coin Master is installed on your phone. Click on any link from the above list to open the app directly on your handheld. You will see details of the rewards you will get in a dialog box that appears. Tap the green Collect button to add all freebies to your game profile.

Since there are thousands of comments in each post, Moon Active chooses a few lucky users as winners through a lucky draw.

There are several additional methods to get more free spins in the game. These include inviting friends, collecting daily gifts from the friend list, requesting from team members, participating in tournaments and events, and more.

There is always at least one event ongoing in Coin Master daily. You can check the details of whichever is available via the icons below the Main Menu button.

