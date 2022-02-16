Coin Master free spin link (February 15): How to get free spins

Following Coin Master on social media has several advantages, like free spins. Coin Master's official Twitter account today shared a fresh free spin reward link that went live to assist players in kicking off the new week right. Players will receive incentives based on their in-game progress by clicking the Twitter link.

Players must know that not everyone who clicks on the reward link will earn the same number of free spins. When a new player clicks the rewards link, the minimum amount of free spins is reactivated. Their current level of progress determines the number of free spins provided to a player. High-level players will earn more free spins than other players.

Today is your chance to win free spins in Coin Master (February 15)

The free spin prize can be found in the tweet below, and to obtain the free spins, players must click the tweet on the phone that has the game installed. Today, like the prior free spins rewards, the reward link was also provided on the official Twitter handle.

Each player receives a varied quantity of free spins, such as a minimum of 25 free spins for all new players with a level of 20 or lower. The prize increases to 200 free spins if the same link is utilized on a game account with a level of 175 or higher.

Why do Coin Master creators offer a varied amount of free spins to all players?

This is the most common question that every new player has in mind, the answer to this question is based on the developer's roadmap. The quantity of free spins is also affected by the cost of building for each level and the value of free spins in creating resources.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

.

.

.

Make sure to grab 'em! --> We've got SPINS just for you!Make sure to grab 'em! --> bit.ly/34Uw0kc We've got SPINS just for you! 😍...Make sure to grab 'em! --> bit.ly/34Uw0kc

Game creators design a rank advancement roadmap for the game. Future game updates are based on this, like determining the cost of each level's construction. Thanks to the conditional rewards system, the game's rank-up system follows the developers' plans.

That's why every player gets a different number of free spins. Expert players who require greater payouts get more spins than their newer counterparts. If novices are given 200 spins as skilled players, they will hurry through the stages and disrupt the game's schedule.

Finally, additional free spins, similar to the free spin awards stated above, are frequently available on our official Twitter and Instagram feeds. There are several advantages to following Coin Master on social media, including raiding crazy contests and reward links.

Edited by Srijan Sen